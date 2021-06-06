Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their little daughter Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle and the Prince harry they officially welcomed their second child together: a girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, whose name pays tribute to various members of the family.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, Dukes of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world,” it was announced in a statement Sunday.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am, under the reliable care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, in Santa Barbara, California. Weighed 3.22 kilos (7 pounds 11 ounces) “.

The statement, released by media such as Variety and People, assured that both the mother and her little girl were “healthy and well,” and that they were already settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is ‘Lilibet’; her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a 2-year-old boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as you enjoy this special family moment ”.

The girl arrives a few months after Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, in a statement that said: “We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child“.

Last March, the couple gushed about their expanding family and revealed the baby’s gender during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Incredible, just grateful to have any child, whatever it was, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” Enrique said at the time.

Markle, who welcomed Archie in May 2019, suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their baby.

“I knew as I hugged my firstborn that I was losing the second,” Meghan recalled in a heartbreaking essay for the New York Times last November.

“Hours later, I was lying on a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the moisture on her palm and kissed her knuckles, wet with our tears. “

Meghan launched a message of support in the same writing, addressing those who have or must face a similar burden.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable pain, experienced by many, but few talk aboutHe wrote in the essay, which went viral.

“In the grief of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them would have suffered a miscarriage. Yet despite the striking similarity of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, fraught with shame and revealing a cycle of lonely grief. “

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta