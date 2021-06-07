Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their second baby

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is nicknamed by her family as Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen in honor of her late grandmother, the Princess Diana of Wales. The little girl was born today (June 4) at 11:40 a.m. at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple shared the arrival of their baby with an emotional message through the website of Archewell. “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. “