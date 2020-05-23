Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: This is how they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. | AP Agency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry every time they are more united. And is that now that his resignation to the royal family is effective, they have been able to build a life far from all protocol and Thus they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

It was this past May 19 when it was two years since the day that Meghan Markle and the Prince harry they united their lives forever, with one of the wedding most famous in recent years, personalities from the royalty, celebrities, activists and more.

The big event he was just a few days away from celebrating his son’s first birthday, the charming Archie Harrison, who has a great similarity both with Meghan Markle as with his father, the Prince harry.

In the midst of a pandemic, the couple managed to have a most intimate celebration in Beverly Hills, California. Surprisingly, there was no mention of the event on the social networks of the royal family, but that did not prevent Meghan Markle and the Prince harry have a great time

Although, knowing that they have a massive debt for the renovations of what had been their home until before the resignation, Meghan Markle and the Prince harry They did not let the news overshadow their big day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their big celebration for their second anniversary

Yeah last year Meghan Markle and the Prince harry They celebrated the great date by engaging in the new stage of their family with a newborn baby, it did not go unnoticed. Back then for their paper weddings, the couple opted for related gifts, like Meghan who framed Harry’s wedding speech.

Now in the cotton weddings, that symbolize the ties that bind the couple, Meghan Markle and the Prince harry They exchanged gifts with cotton details, they had several video calls with friends and family, they also closed the night with some Mexican food and margaritas.

This was revealed by a source close to the couple, to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, who also indicated that it had been somewhat low-key due to the pandemic, but also because of the privacy they so longed for. Meghan Markle and the Prince harry In addition, they have been working on the launch of their charitable foundation.

While many criticized that the Queen Isabel, the Prince carlos, Prince William and Kate Middleton He did not express his congratulations to the couple publicly, it could have been privately, since in these weeks it was revealed that Harry has resumed contact with his older brother.

