Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show charity in Los Angeles by delivering food

Dressed casually, with face masks and food bags is how the Dukes of Sussex in his first public appearance, after moving to The Angels.

The TMZ site published a video of the couple delivering foods residents with a disability and affected by the coronavirus, in a low-income area of ​​the city Californian.

The profile of Meghan Markle and the Prince henry It has been very low since they moved from Canada to California last month, proof of this is how they appear in the clip wearing caps and sunglasses.

Unlike Enrique, Markle wears glove on his right hand to knock on doors and deliver bags from Project Angel Food, a nonprofit from The Angels that prepares and distributes medically adapted foods to those who suffer from chronic diseases.

According to the newspaper Los Angeles Times, the royal couple had a day yesterday and last Sunday.

They told us that they had heard that our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to slow down the work of the delivery men.

I am impressed that you have chosen us. They care about the vulnerable population, “said Richard Ayoub, director of the organization.

In the TMZ recording, both can be seen going up and down the stairs of a building to find the addresses listed on the sheet it bears Meghan.

So in Hollywood not everything is glitter and glamor, at least not for Enrique and Meghan.

It is worth mentioning that Los Angeles is the hometown of Meghan Markle who along with Harry and your little one Archie He has shown that he intends to continue his acting career.

However, while Meghan Markle prepares her way to return to the screen, it seems that things have gotten more complicated for him. Prince harry who in that city does not carry out any activity related to what he so much enjoyed doing in the United Kingdom. Will he be able to endure for a long time walking in the footsteps of Meghan?

