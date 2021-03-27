Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resign. Do they have a replacement? | AFP

Apparently the actress Meghan Markle and prince harry they are forced to dispense with the services of Catherine St Laurent, one of their new CEOs and chiefs of staff, who will recently resign to the couple, they reported recently.

Less than a year after collaborating with Meghan markle and the British heir, in the non-profit foundation they preside over, “Archewell”, Catherine St Laurent decided to leave her duties and submitted her resignation to Dukes of Sussex, from who assure, they already have their replacement.

“Were they demanding?”

The British media were the first spokespersons to reveal the alleged reasons why Catherine would take these measures, apparently “she had to fulfill many functions for the couple.”

According to an alleged informant, Catherine “received assignments that were not stipulated in her contract,” according to details disclosed by The Telegraph.

Apparently, he had the feeling that he had to fulfill many functions for the couple, not all of which were necessarily stipulated in his contract, as explained by the source that was consulted by the media, who in the past echoed the departures of members of the staff of the royals.

Catherine, who has two children and was born in Canada, would unexpectedly determine to leave the position in which she would be 11 months at the helm and which would lead her to work hand in hand with the now “former senior members”.

Similarly, in the middle of the news it was learned that St Laurent would have been part of the team of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a job he left to migrate to work with Meghan and Harry from Sussex last April, Catherine directed the “Archewell Foundation “Denominated in honor of the Duke’s eldest son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten, who is currently turning two years old, on May 6.

Just last April, the descendant of British royalty, Prince Harry and his wife, expressed themselves of her as “an incredible element” and “excited to have her on their team.”

Undoubtedly “a great support for them, a great promoter with extensive experience” did what it took to lead the new working life of “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” in America. It is very surprising that he leaves his role shortly before his first birthday, the source said.

In the same way, they reported that Catherine is not leaving 100% since she would remain as an advisor to the foundation, she indicated at the time how pleased she was working with them and helping them materialize their vision.

At that moment, Laurent said that since his first meeting with Rachel Meghan Markle and Henry Charles Albert David, who a year ago will resign from their roles within the crown of England, “they felt a deep commitment to change and improve other lives and have a positive impact on society “.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the couple’s employees resign after a time working with them, it has been the “former television actress” who has been the one most often pointed out by some team members who resigned while they were still part of The Firm.

At that time, the former collaborators of the spouse of the youngest son of Prince Charles of Wales, revealed in some interviews that Rachel Meghan Markle was very demanding and classified her as almost “unbearable”, according to reports echoed by various sources from the media. British.

Given this, Meghan Markle accused many times of a strong campaign by the British press to discredit her, recently, an investigator accused The Sun of having paid to obtain various personal data on the life of the duchess, as well as her family.