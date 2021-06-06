Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Welcomed Their Second Child

Good afternoon, today is a lovely day to obsess over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because surprise — they just welcomed their second child! According to People, Meghan gave birth to a happy and healthy baby girl Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am, which means that our lil Archie Harrison is a big brother now. Be still, my beating heart!

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet” Lili “Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple released on Sunday.

Read the rest of the statement below.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. “ “This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Meghan and Harry first shared their baby news on Valentine’s Day — the same day that Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry — by posting photos from a stunning maternity shoot, which you can gush over for the millionth time below:

Less than a month later, Meghan and Harry confirmed they were having a girl in their tell-all interview with Oprah, though Meghan dropped hints here and there by wearing pink jewelry.

Before Meghan gave birth, royal fans were hoping Meghan and Harry go with the name Diana to honor the late princess, but back in March, Page Six revealed they weren’t considering the name.

Well, turns out they were wrong. Welcome to the world, Lilibet Diana!

