Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become Adele’s neighbors. | AP Agency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become neighbors of Adele And they follow in their footsteps, as they not only share several traditions of the United Kingdom, but they have taken each of their advice as a law to live discreetly in one of the most public places in the world.

It’s been a few weeks since Meghan Markle and the Prince harry they finished their duties as high-ranking members of the british royalty. After a stay in Canada, they chose to establish their residence in Los Angeles and, at the same time, consolidate the project of their charitable foundation. Apparently, Adele It has been key in recent days.

Beyond the great weight loss that Adele She had and has generated all kinds of comments in the entertainment world, if the international singer knows one thing well, it is to maintain a private life. She has lived in Los Angeles for several years and has shared her experience with Meghan Markle and the Prince harry.

In September of last year, he separated from his partner and now that the divorce has been finalized, he has been able to keep his 4-year-old son away from the spotlight, thus, Meghan Markle and the Prince harry have learned from Adele that you can lead a public life despite being a figure of global interest.

Adele’s friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes from before

According to Daily Mail reports, Adele I already knew Meghan Markle and at Prince harry from before coinciding in the same Beverly Hills neighborhood. Their first meeting would have been at charity events, but they never imagined that life would unite them again.

Today, it is reported that Adele lives just five minutes from the home of Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry, That she has advised them on the best places to clear away from the paparazzi, has even revealed the best options for when Archie begins his studies from his own son’s experience.

In the meantime, Meghan Markle and the Prince harry They finish their move and contemplate integrating Meghan’s mother to live with them, she will surely be of great help with Archie and to create the traditional home they so longed for. Now, Adele she joins the equation as a close friend of the family.

Visit our YouTube channel

.