Enrique Y MeghanDukes of SussexThey announced the name of their new foundation: Archewell, which will supply Sussex Royal, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to information from The Daily Telegraph, the agency will focus on content development educational multimedia.

The paperwork of the organization presented to US authorities indicates that within the activities of the organization The production of motion pictures, articles, books, audiobooks, podcasts, audiovisual entertainment, television shows, digital entertainment content and news programming appears.

The name of the new foundation, Archewell, was chosen because it derives from the Greek ‘source of action’, in addition to the resemblance to the name of his firstborn, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, originally it became the inspiration for our son’s name. Make some meaning, make something important, “the Dukes shared.

He Prince henry and his wife also said the agency’s filing was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

On the other hand, the great work of the Prince harry after collaborating during the recordings of the new documentary in which Meghan Markle lent her voice.

The Duchess of Sussex finally he returned to one of his great hobbies, the world of entertainment so he would participate in a documentary of the studies by the prestigious company of Disney.

And as is almost customary in the couple made up of Meghan Y Harry, The prince accompanied his wife during the recordings and even collaborated while she recorded the voiceover for the documentary Elephant.

Besides, his contribution It did not stop there since he was also in charge of helping her in the pronunciation of African words.

As we well know, the youngest son of Prince carlos He who has reflected the greatest tenderness since childhood preserves that gift and not only because of his appearance but in fact it is now more so with his wife whom he unconditionally supports.

