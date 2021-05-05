Meghan Markle accused of plagiarizing her new children’s storybook

It is true that the covers of both books are similar and it is also true that both works are illustrated, but it is correct to say that the stories are not similar, because while the duchess explores the relationship between parents and children, “The Boy on the Bench ”follows Tom, a boy sitting with his dad on a park bench.

The books of discord. (Special: Amazon.)

Although he wants to play with other children, he does not dare and believes that there is no place for him in the place. Everything changes when one of the girls in the park loses her bear. Maybe Tom can help her. To further clarify this alleged misunderstanding, the Corrinne Averiss already published on his Twitter that the book of Meghan it is not plagiarism.

“When reading the description and published excerpt of the new Duchess book, this is not the same story or the same topic as’ The Boy on the Bank. I do not see any similarity, “said the writer.

Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities. – Corrinne Averiss (@CorrinneAveriss) May 5, 2021

Conflict or not involved, supposedly Meghan wants to continue in the world of letters. According to a source close to the Vanity Fair site, depending on the commercial result of “The Bench”, the former actress could publish more children’s books, in addition to being interested in writing for adults.