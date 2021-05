Above all, the new film will examine the dynamics between William and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, which lead to the final severance of royal ties, which will be very interesting for many curious, as the media have always tried to put Meghan and Kate as rivals.

Also in the cast are Jordan Whalen (Prince William), Laura Mitchell (Kate Middleton), Steve Coulter (Prince Charles), Maggie Sullivun (Queen Elizabeth II), among others.