Princess Diana’s son and wife are collaborating with “Project Angel Food”

These days a few residents of the city of Los Angeles will be surprised when they open the door of their house to pick up their food order at home and find nothing more and nothing less than with the dukes of sussex.

Obviously, the couple do not need an extra injection of income after leaving their functions as ‘royals’. Actually, Harry and Meghan have wanted to lend a hand to the organization Project Angel Food Dealing with twenty of the seriously ill people who depend on their non-perishable food deliveries.

“They told us that they had found out that our drivers are overwhelmed and wanted to volunteer to help. I was very surprised that they had chosen us. It is obvious that they care about the most vulnerable part of our citizens. Our clients are among the most vulnerable groups to the coronavirus because they have a compromised immune system or suffer from heart or lung diseases or have diabetes and in many cases are also over 60Explained the director of the organization, which delivers 1,600 meals a day, in statements to the Entertainment Tonight portal.

According to his calculations, in the coming days that number will increase to more than 2,000 because nearly 400 people have subscribed to his service during the current pandemic. Apparently, Harry and Meghan collaborated for the first time with this initiative last Easter Sunday and they did it again this Wednesday.

The day Lali had a fever and was seen without a bra

Adamari López with all her beauty in sight thanks to a pink dress loaded with transparencies

Suzy Cortez warms up the mood at Tik Tok with her weightlifting in cheeky shorts

Adriana Fonseca, actress from Telemundo, covers the nakedness of her body with a pillow

.