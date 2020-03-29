Meghan and Harry receive strong warning from the US leader upon arrival in the US | Instagram

The mandatary U.S there is no question and everyone already knows this even the dukes of Sussex who arrived in the United States after spending time in Canada but with a clear warning from the president of that country.

The dukes of Sussex who enjoyed various privileges while living in UK, apparently it will not be the same in the foreign country in which they intend to settle, the United States.

According to a recent commentary that the same American leader shared through social networks, the dukes will have to dispense with certain consessions or pay for them themselves, as he hinted in his recent and controversial commentary.

Also, also the leader reiterated that despite his friendship with Isabel II and admiration for the United Kingdom will not cover the expenses of the Dukes of Sussex since they will not be classified as internationally protected persons from March 31.

Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada. Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! "Trump said.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

March 29, 2020

The president, who is an active user of the social network of Twitter, used his account to share his message, this Sunday, March 29.

It is worth mentioning that currently the famous couple made up of royals they both moved to The Angels which led several to wonder if the North American country would pay for the costs of its security, an issue that generated much controversy after its announcement to move away from the crown and live outside of the UK.

Today, the conditions of his new life in U.S are determined for dukes, Will they accept them?

