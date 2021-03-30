Meghan accuses the royal family of being against her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey | Video

“I don’t know how they expect us to remain silent after all this time if the monarchy (…) perpetuates falsehoods about us and if we run the risk of losing things. Well, enough has been lost, “said Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a preview of the long-awaited interview that, along with Prince Harry, had with Oprah Winfrey and that is broadcast this weekend in the United States. It seems that Meghan raises her complaints about the attitude of the British monarchy to what the tabloids of Great Britain published about her. Buckingham Palace has not made any comment but is investigating the alleged harassment committed by the Duchess who published The Times newspaper, a lawsuit that was taking place inside the palace and which has now been made public.