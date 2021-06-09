Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photos

Megan Thee Stallion looks like she’s living her best life in a new Instagram post with a bunch of bikini photos. In the four photos, Meg shows off her natural curls, her sculpted abs, and toned butt in a royal blue string bikini. The singer really is the queen of hot girl summer, let no one forget it.

The “WAP” rapper is a pro at posting day-off pics: Take this bikini photoshoot for example, on her Instagram. But this one might be the winner. “While I was away💙,” she captioned her latest series of photos. Fans were ecstatic in the comments and shared all the praise for her curls and bod.

“Woooow them curls flourishing,” someone commented. “It’s the hair for me 😍😍” shared another. “We missed you,” another fan wrote.

Megan has been working extra hard on staying fit lately. She’s shared all about her fitness journey and Hottie Bootcamp on social media. “When I first started #hottiebootcamp in JANUARY to now 💪🏾 stay consistent hotties,” she captioned a recent Instagram post. The pictures don’t lie: Megan is looking stronger than ever.

Meg’s also been branching out into other forms of exercise, like pole dancing. “Sometimes doing the same workouts or working out in the same places becomes a lil boring / repetitious for me so I had to spice it up a little bit and take a pole class,” Megan captioned a video of her pole dance workout. “This sh * t kicked my a ** but I’m definitely going back! What are somethings y’all do to keep the work out interesting? ”

Crushing it, Megan!

