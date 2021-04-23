Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Taking a Hiatus to “Recharge”

One thing’s for sure: Megan needs to be fully recharged by July, because she’s slated to perform at the Afro Nation Festival, which takes place from July 1 to 3 in Portugal. She’s also booked for Miami’s 2021 Rolling Loud Festival from July 23 to 25.

Meg teased the performances on Instagram just three days ago, saying, “IF YOU DONT ALREADY HAVE TICKETS MAKE SURE YOU GRAB SOME CANT WAIT TO SEE YALL.”

The Houston native, 26, has become one of the most in-demand artists due to the success of her hit song “Savage” on TikTok and on the charts. She followed it up with Cardi B‘s “WAP” in August.

Another marker of her recent successes: Meg went on to win three Grammys at this year’s ceremony. And as for the one category she lost, even winner Billie eilish admitted it should’ve gone to “queen” Megan.

“Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserved this, but then there is like there is no way they will choose me, I was like it’s hers,” Billie said. “You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented.”

Billie can join us in waiting with bated breath for Meg’s hot return.