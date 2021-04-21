Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly gets a hyper-realistic cut tattoo on his neck



The new tattoo of Machine Gun Kelly not suitable for the most squeamish. The singer, who turns 31 this Thursday, has decided to give himself an advance gift in the form of a new hyper-realistic ink engraving that runs up and down his throat and simulates a bloody cut.

“If someone liked my neck, now it is about to have a different appearance,” explained the musician in the video he shared on his Instagram account, recorded just before putting himself in the hands of the tattoo artist.

It seems that some of the people around him think that he already has enough ink decorating his body, from head to toe, because on his Twitter profile Colson – as the music star is really called – has apologized in advance with someone whose identity he has preferred not to reveal by warning him: “I have tattooed my neck, I’m sorry.”