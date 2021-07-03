Megan Fox wants to join the MCU or the DCEU – .

It is well known that after Transformers and the Ninja Turtles, Megan Fox moved away from the world of acting for a time. In that franchise he spent some bitter times and both there and in later roles he was the victim of misogyny, which is usually present in Hollywood, as in many others in this world. Between 2016 and 2019 the actress did not appear in any film and since that year she has appeared in more modest projects. His latest film is Till Death – 85%, which premiered precisely on July 2.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Having said all that, apparently the actress wants to return to making films with a bigger budget and scope. The Washington Post (via .) had a long conversation with her and there she revealed that she wanted to be in a DC or Marvel superhero movie. And you don’t want to do it just for the prestige or money derived from such projects. She said the reason is simple: She grew up reading comics and graphic novels. In addition, he made a comment about why he has decided to return to Hollywood after how bitter his experience was in that tainted ecosystem:

I want to grow in myself as an actress. I feel like I’ve gone too many years without doing that because, in a way, I got out of Hollywood. Now I am ready to grow as a person.

In that sense, it is pertinent to remember that several different people have said over the years that Marvel is a particularly nice studio to work on. One of the last people to talk about that aspect of the House of Ideas movie studio was Emilia Clarke when asked if she’d like to spend a decade at Marvel:

Also read: Transformers: actor of the next film ensures that the franchise will be completely renewed

I mean, I would be very lucky, is what I would answer to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve talked to who is part of the Marvel universe, and the actors do talk! … They have all had only the highest praise to give. There is a reason why actors stay there. They are so loved because they are having tons of fun. So I wish I had that.

It’s the kind of place where Fox could get to know a different side of the Hollywood industry and if he gets the right role, he could spend a long time there. That would probably help him overcome the traumas derived from his previous experience with high-budget American cinema. Speaking of them, a long time ago, the actress spoke in detail about it. The main problem is that he had problems with his own image and the way the media and people perceived it. That mixed with the fact that she felt she was not taken seriously as an actress and led to a mental breakdown:

I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown in which I just didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t want to be seen. I didn’t want to be photographed, I didn’t want to be in a magazine or walk on a carpet. I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because … I thought they were going to make fun of me, or that someone was going to yell at me, or that people would attack me just for being outside and whatever. […] I didn’t look perfect, I was too fat or too thin. She was stupid, offensive, or a bad actress, whatever comes to mind. I anticipated experiencing that because my belief system was that the world was not going to accept me, so I went through a very dark time after that.

Hopefully if you get a role in either of the two film universes, this time your experience will be much more pleasant and take the necessary measures to no longer have another collapse.

Do not miss: Megan Fox defends the freedom of expression of her children and is against prejudice and stereotypes