Megan Fox teaches you how to wear the heels of the season

Megan Fox puts her enviable legs on display and shows how to wear trendy heels to perfection.

The Transformers star became a fashion icon by parading different outfits of the most striking in each of his outings in Los Angeles.

Do not miss: Megan Fox adds style to the “preppy” look

On this occasion, her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, caught all eyes in a degraded purple and pink suit with a matching American collar shirt. But the 34-year-old star was not far behind despite the fact that her outfit was more sober than her boyfriend’s.

Megan arranged a black, long-sleeved, irregular fit Sami Miro Vintage dress worth $ 310 with a black Saint Laurent handbag and yellow satin sandals.

But the star of her outfit was Ssense’s lime-colored stiletto heel and wide-base shoes. The $ 1070 square-toe sandals have stone accents on their straps as well as on the bracelet.

Megan wore her extra long hair down with soft waves and well-lined eye makeup.

In July 2020 the famous actress and the American singer confirmed their romance and since then they have been inseparable. Lovers often share several outings to the most exclusive restaurants in Los Angeles alone or with friends.