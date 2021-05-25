Megan Fox stood out for her dress and fondling with Machine Gun Kelly on the Billboard red carpet



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shocked by their quirky outfits, plunging necklines and fingering on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Awards | Credit: Getty Images

Photo: Rich Fury for dcp. / Getty Images

Yesterday was held the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where the ones that attracted the most attention on the red carpet were Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. She arrived with a see-through dress at the bottom, which revealed her great body. The bodysuit was full of high necklines that put the attributes of the actress and model in the foreground. To the icing on the cake, the undue fingering and groping between the couple were off-color. They were noticed quirky and they did not stop caressing each other intensely during the prelude to the event while the photographers did their thing. Quite a surprise and a show of irreverence on the part of the artists.

The kisses and frictions were present and very risque between Megan and Machine. Social networks have caught fire in comments and messages. Kisses, fondling, including her hand on his crotch, and behavior that many called “inappropriate.” Generally speaking, social media users consider they overindulged on the Billboard red carpet. Especially taking into account she is older than him (35) and him (31) and being mother of 3 children with actor Brian Austin Green, who rose to fame in the nineties with the series “Beverly Hills 90210”.

The dress of the actress from “Transformers” in case he got to cover “the essentials” and left his spectacular and almost perfect figure in view. For his part, Machine Gun Kelly won Best Rock Album and Best Rock Artist recognition. The couple met while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” There the rumors of a possible romance began and several photographs emerged where they were seen enjoying each other’s company.

It was then that Brian Austin Green announced the separation after 15 years together, 10 of marriage and 3 children together. Still, her ex-husband asked not to be judged. She assured that she was very clear that, during the filming of said film, which was in Puerto Rico, she felt freer and told her that she wanted to try this experience. Brian accepted the argument very annoyed, but said that they discussed it and decided to separate, emphasizing: “I don’t want people to think that they are the villains and I am the victim of this story because I was not.”

The truth is Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox They are very much in love and convinced that, when they decide to do so, they can make the world turn to see them.

