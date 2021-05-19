Megan Fox shocking in a total red look of more than $ 3,500 dollars 🔥

Megan Fox sighs dressed completely in red on her last outing to celebrate her birthday.

The Transformers girl turned 35 and celebrated another year of life dressed from head to toe in red, including her beautiful lips.

Accompanied by her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan arrived at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Monica for a super romantic celebration and what better than to dress in passion red.

The mother of 3 put her enviable figure on display in a satin bra top, flared high-waisted pants, a satin blazer, and platform heels.

Her ensemble revealed not only her cleavage and strong abs, but also a tattoo that appeared to be a bicycle.

Megan seems to be super in love with her new boy and revealed to be quite a romantic during an interview with Lala Kent, when she said: “I knew immediately that he was what I call a twin flame, rather than a soul mate, a twin flame. it is actually where a soul has ascended to a level high enough that it can split into two different bodies at the same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul. “

