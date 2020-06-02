Despite the fact that in recent years it has remained quite far from the big screen, Megan fox It has not lost one iota of its star status, and its personal orbit continues to arouse the interest of the media and the general public. And now, The actress from ‘Transformers’ and ‘The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ has been brought back into focus by the sudden and unexpected changes in her love life.

And it is that, as confirmed yesterday, The relationship between Fox and his partner (with some ups and downs in between) for the last sixteen years, also actor Brian Austin, has been definitively ended. The truth is that the rumors that things were not going well between them for a long time have been multiplying in recent weeks. The marriage had ceased to wear their alliances and they were going through separate confinement. In addition, to add fuel to the fire of speculation, this weekend they were published some photos of Fox taking a drive through Calabasas with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

It was Austin himself who yesterday confirmed his separation from the actress. He did it through his podcast, ‘… With Brian Austin Green’, in which he revealed that it had been a while since he had had, in dreams, a premonition about the end of his relationship with the interpreter. It was last October, when Fox was outside the United States shooting a movie. “I had this dream where she came back from work, and we were distant, things were weird “Austin explained, before recounting that when Fox finally returned, his attitude corresponded to what he had in the dream.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin in 2014.

Film Magic

At the end, it was Fox who made the decision. “He said, ‘You know? I realized when I was abroad working alone that I feel more like this, and I liked it more during that experience, and I think it’s something worth trying, ‘”recalled Austin, who also acknowledged that He felt “shocked” and “sad” by the words of the actress, but that he respected his decision. “She didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t her choice, it was honestly how she felt,” added the actor.

Both decided then, by mutual agreement, “to separate for a while”Although Austin insists that they will continue to make an effort to get together as a family (the couple has three children, Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three). “I will always love her and I know that she will always love me, and I know that as far as the family is concerned, what we have built is very beautiful and special. “

Austin and Fox met in 2004, on the set of ‘Faith & Hope’. They got engaged in 2006 and got married in 2010. Five years later, the actress asked for a divorce, but the proceedings were paralyzed when, after only a few months apart, the couple reconciled and announced that they were expecting their third child together.

Austin rules on Fox’s alleged new partner

The actor has also had no qualms about referring in his podcast to the relationship between his ex-partner and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, although he pointed out that it is not a courtship. “She met this guy, Colson (the artist’s real name is Colson Baker), on set. I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They are just friends at this point“, he claimed.

The filming in which Fox and the singer have met has been that of the movie ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’, which began filming in Puerto Rico last March but has had to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his remarks on the podcast, Austin finally wanted to add that he “trusts the judgment” of Megan “and that she doesn’t want “people to see her or him (the rapper) as villains and me as a victim.”