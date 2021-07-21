Megan Fox says she saw hell when she tried ayahuasca

He tried ayahuasca for three days in a row and said that everything was very intense. “Each person’s experience is different, I went to hell for an eternity, knowing that it is torture, because there is no beginning, middle or end“He commented. However, he said that it is a excellent therapy for dealing with demons interns and beats any conversation or hypnotherapy. “It goes directly to your soul and takes you to the psychological prison in which you find yourself. So it’s your own version of hell, and I was definitely there, “concluded the model.

Ayahuasca is a drink that is becoming more and more popular in Mexico and the world and is consumed as a treatment in order to addiction, depression and anxiety problems, although its use is not yet approved by science.

