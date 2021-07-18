Megan Fox Responds to Donald Trump “Legend” Comments

Megan Fox is responding to backlash over comments she made about former President Donald Trump during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. In the below interview, Megan says she was sitting in the same row as Trump at the UFC fight over the weekend and used the word “legend” to describe the arena’s reaction to him being there.

“I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she said. “He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in. I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy. “

Amid backlash to the comments, Megan clarified her meaning on Instagram Stories:

“Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. “

She added, “That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitchfork-carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that. “

