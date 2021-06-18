Megan Fox recalls being sexualized at age 15 in this movie

“I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels, and he [el director Michael Bay] approved. They said, You know, Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and he can’t hold a drink in his hands, “he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“And his solution to that problem was dance under the water of a waterfall soaking me“Meghan said,” I was only 15 years old. And the driver’s reaction was to laugh. “Wow, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all of our minds workJimmy Kimmel said. “Some of us have the decency to suppress these thoughts and pretend they don’t exist.”