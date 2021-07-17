Megan Fox Made a Pros and Cons List Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Pretty much every time Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly talk about their epic romance, they can’t help but mention the fact that they’re “twin flames” who feel like they’ve known each other for their entire lives… even though they ‘ve only been dating for a year or so, lol. But as it turns out, Megan actually had some second thoughts before jumping into a relationship with MGK. Who knew?

In an interview with Who What Wear, Megan revealed that she made a literal list of pros and cons before deciding to date MGK. It’s giving real Libra energy, if you ask me! “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” Megan explained. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’” So relatable!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Megan also recently opened up about the backlash her relationship with MGK receives because of their virtually nonexistent age gap in an interview with InStyle. “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31 and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger, ”she said. “Four years? Go fuck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way. “

Thank god Megan didn’t let little things like a small age gap or one or two cons stop her from dating MGK — they’re easily the most enviable couple atm, hands down!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io