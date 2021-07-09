Megan Fox is sick of being reminded of ‘how young’ her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly is



Megan fox.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / .

The romantic relationship of Megan fox with Machine Gun Kelly It has not stopped making headlines since it was made public. Although she is more than used to being the center of attention, by now the actress has grown tired of always mentioning the age difference between them.

As he has wanted to remember now, in reality she is only four years older than the singer and she doubts that anyone would attach such importance to that little detail if it were George Clooney who was dating a younger woman.

“The two of us could have coincided in high school“, He added in statements to InStyle magazine.

Does Machine Gun Kelly have a necklace with Megan Fox blood on it?

Megan is well aware that her boyfriend has been leading a 19-year-old lifestyle for over a decade, but in practice Colson – as Machine Gun Kelly is really called – is a 31-year-old music star. , with all the responsibilities that this entails.

The interpreter tries not to pay attention to what others think, as she did recently when she attended the Billboard Music Awards gala clad in a revealing Mugler dress. At first, Megan did not feel ready to appear in public half-naked because she had just returned from a trip to the jungle of Costa Rica, in which she had a very spiritual experience after consuming ayahuasca.

He finally decided to put it on after smoking some Peruvian tobacco that he had bought during his getaway and Colson took it upon himself to ‘purify’ it before they hit the red carpet by throwing the smoke from those cigars over it to eliminate bad vibes.

“I would love that someone had recorded that moment when we got out of the car,” he joked. “I’m sure everyone thought we were crazy.”