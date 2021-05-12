Megan Fox has fun with her children and her boyfriend at Universal Studios

Megan Fox has dated her children and her boyfriend for the first time in public. This is how Machine Gun Kelly did with the little ones.

Since their separation from Brian Austin GreenMegan Fox had not been seen very often with her children; much less, with her children and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly at the same time.

Megan Fox and the mystery of the ring that could announce her engagement

Mega / The Grosby Group

However, that changed a few days ago, when Megan, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River dated their mom and their new partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

For their first outing they chose to visit Universal Studios in Hollywood, a safe place where all attendees would have fun regardless of their age.

Megan Fox teaches you how to wear the heels of the season

Megan and the musician have been dating for almost a year now, their romance began when they met on the set of the movie “Midnight in the switchgrass”; they had both wanted to wait until there was enough time to spend more time with Megan’s children.

Fortunately, the approach they had was perfect. While the little ones were excited about the Harry Potter area and selected their wands, Megan and Machine had a great time too.

For them, the favorite area was the area of ​​The Simpsons, where they laughed and had a good time remembering episodes of the famous television series.

Megan Fox adds style to the “preppy” look

It seems that the rumors about the formality between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have now gained more force than ever, perhaps they will soon clear up the rumors about their engagement after this family rapprochement.