Megan Fox for a walk with her new boyfriend, introduces the new beau | INSTAGRAM

After publicly announcing their separation from Brian Austin Green, leaving behind more than a decade of couples, who were at the top of the most liked couples in the entertainment world, Megan Fox, 34, and Brian, 46, They sent shock waves when they announced that they were separating after almost 10 years of marriage.

Currently, the beautiful actress Megan Fox was recently captured by the paparazzi from the city of Los Angeles with a new subject.

It is worth noting that Brian previously canceled the rumors that Megan had cheated on him with Machine Gun Kelly, since he insisted that they were only friends at the moment, and Brian said: « I never knew him, but Megan and I talked about him And we’re friends right now. And from what she said, he’s really a nice, genuine guy. I trust his judgment. He’s always had very good judgment. «

However, after several rumors and a relentless search by the American media, the actress’s relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly was finally confirmed.

They were observed leaving a bar, holding hands going to the musician’s car, it should be noted that neither of the two in question used his mouth mask as a preventive measure, this caused them to be intercepted by the cameras and the screams of the photographers who the place was in the surroundings.

For their part, the couple decided to stop hiding, so they stopped and confirmed their current romance by kissing each other. This news quickly became one of the most outstanding in the city that revolves around film productions, because as a result of the confinement due to the global health contingency, Hollywood was forced to pause with its infinity of work, giving prominence to what its actors perform with their private lives.

It’s also important to mention that the Transformers star first appeared with the musician in a sultry music video for his song Bloody Valentine.

On the other hand, it is known that the actor, who is now a former Fox partner, images have come out showing him walking with the beautiful model Courtney Stodden, who rose to fame thanks to having appeared on a reality show in which he showed his life as a teenage wife.