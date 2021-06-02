Megan Fox and MGK are stopped by the police, but their love is unstoppable!

The couple at the time were forced to interrupt a motorcycle outing after being stopped by an LAPD officer. Find out all the details!

On Tuesday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were enjoying a romantic motorcycle ride through Sherman Oaks when they were stopped by a Los Angeles police officer.

Do not miss: Girls also choose motorcycles

Apparently, MGK was driving without a helmet, which caught the officer’s attention and when he stopped them, he discovered that the rocker did not have permission to ride a motorcycle either, which is why he ended up being cited for both infractions.

The actress who just turned 35, sat on the street next to a bush while waiting patiently for the situation to be resolved, since she was wearing her helmet, in fact, she did not take it off during the entire sequence.

Do not miss: Celebrities who deceive us with their height

The lovebirds reportedly behaved in a friendly manner and cooperated with the police, despite the circumstances that interrupted their pleasant walk in the sun. So we assume that Kelly is going to pay the tickets without going to traffic court.

Proving that their love is stronger than everyday problems, the “Transformers” star and the “Bloody Valentine” singer ended up kissing after the incident, while the singer relaxed with a cigarette.

Don’t Miss: Celebrities You (Probably) Didn’t Know Were Smokers

Megan wore her spectacular figure in a beige crop top, shorts and cardigan set, which she complemented with Golden Goose tennis shoes and a black Prada bag.

Kelly, true to her flamboyant style, wore light blue jeans with silver fringes, along with a pink shirt, a semitransparent T-shirt and white boots with the laces untied.

The self-proclaimed “twin flames,” a term even more intense than soulmates, have not taken off since they met on the set of “Midnight in the switchgrass” in early 2020, after Megan ended the 10-year relationship. with his ex Brian Austin Green.

Don’t Miss: Celebrity Breakups in 2020

And one year after confirming their new relationship, we can see them more united than ever. Recently, the musician was first seen in public with the Fox children during a visit to Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Just over a week ago, the sex symbol and her sweetie caused a stir by touching and kissing passionately on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, where Fox stole all eyes in her revealing Mugler dress.

That same week the lucky rocker celebrated his first love anniversary on Twitter: she said “I love you” a year ago today.

Days later, they were super caramelized and matching looks on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The following day, at public demand, Megan accompanied MGK onstage during their performance at the Barstool Sports party at the Indy 500 car festival in Westfield, Indiana.

If this last month proves anything, it is that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are increasingly inseparable.