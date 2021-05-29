Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Wild iHeart Music Awards Pics

Red carpets have only been a ~ thing ~ again at awards shows for about two minutes, but Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have managed to do the absolute most in record time. Just a few weeks ago these two showed up on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in matching black outfits and took their PDA to unparalleled levels. And now the vibe appears to be * checks notes * bubblegum pink.

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Don’t worry, we have more where that came from:

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Phillip FaraoneGetty Images

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Oh and ICYMI, here they are touching tongues at the Billboard Music Awards:

Todd Williamson / NBCGetty Images

I’m gonna assume everyone here is pretty much caught up on Megan and MGK’s whole twin flame vibe, but in the event that you simply are not, here’s the deal: they met on set of the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and immediately fell for each other. At the time, a source told E! that “They are hooking up and have been for a little while. She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about. “

And now it looks like they might be thinking about marriage, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight back in February that “An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK’s future and the same with having kids together. MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time. “

The issue? BAG (Brian Austin Green), who is “definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly” when it comes to his divorce from Megan, even though she “wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead.”

This has been an update! As you were!

You love all the deets on Megan and MGK’s relationship. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io