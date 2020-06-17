In the middle of last month the news that the news that Megan Fox and her husband and life partner of sixteen years, also actor Brian Austin Green, had separated. Rumors that the marriage was going through a crisis had been consolidated during the confinement, which passed separately, and finally, it was Austin Green himself who confirmed the break on a radio show.

On the other hand, and parallel to the separation, Fox began to be romantically linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met during the filming of the movie ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ and with whom she was photographed on a walk in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. The rumors of romance increased after the launch, in early May, of the artist’s new video clip, ‘Bloody Valentine’, which featured the sensual presence of Fox. In the images, in fact, Machine Gun Kelly and the actress played a couple in a very toxic relationship.

And now, the Daily Mail medium has published some photos that finish confirming the courtship. The snapshots were taken at the couple’s exit from a restaurant in Los Angeles. After enjoying an intimate meal, the couple left hand in hand with the establishment, climbed into the singer’s convertible, and before starting, he had no qualms about kissing passionately.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly himself has made a move on social media that has quickly been interpreted as’ official inauguration‘ of her romance with Fox. And it is that yesterday, the rapper published on Twitter the following, very significant message: “I’m going to call you girlfriend, what the hell. Life imitated art in this sense”. And accompanying these phrases, the American added a heart smiley and another in the form of a knife.

“I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 – Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

Brian Austin Green also remakes his life

After the end of their marriage, Fox was not the only one to quickly open the door to the past. And is that Austin Green might have already found a new illusion too in the sentimental field: a few days ago he was photographed with reality model and star Courtney Stodden.