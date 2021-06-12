Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Living in a $ 30K Per Month Airbnb

Want to feel * really * poor, lolz? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Sometimes I discover news about a celeb and have to do everything in my power to keep my jaw from dropping to the floor. This is one of those times! Apparently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are living together (not surprising). They’re renting a place (kinda surprising). That place costs $ 30,000 a month (!!!). That’s a lot of zeros for a monthly payment.

The New York Post reports that Megan and MGK are renting an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks, Calif. together. This isn’t your average Airbnb (obvs). While I’m over here getting excited when a rental has central air or plush pillows, Megan and MGK are living it up in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house that spans more than 5,300 square feet. Nbd.

The house was built in April and sources tell The Post that they moved in last month and it’s niiiice. Here’s what’s included:

There’s a pool, spa, and basketball court.The master bedroom has an open deck and a terrace, where I’m sure they look out and marvel at their wealth.The house comes with a two-car garage, a 26-foot entryway with Baja shelves (sounds fancy) installed throughout the home, and a chef’s kitchen.

Oh, and did I mention the guest house? Because you know the house has one. Here’s the kicker: It’s rented separately. That means you can essentially be neighbors with Megan and MGK. You just have to cough up thousands of dollars per month to do so.

Totally worth it, right ?!

