Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, a couple who hit the mark wherever they go

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. (Photo: Todd Williamson via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Actress Megan Fox and her current partner, singer Machine Gun Kelly, are among the most dazzled by photographers on every red carpet they walk on. This same week they have been dropped by two of them, the Billboard and the iHeartRadio awards. And each of his appearances has gone around the world.

It is not for less; the interpreter, who has just turned 35, and her boyfriend, 31, are determined to put on a show wherever they go. As a sample, the licks that were given in the Billboard, to which the rapper – very given to experiment with his appearance – went with his tongue dyed black. Of course, those strange kisses overshadowed his success – he went home with the accolades for Best Rock Artist and Best Rock Album.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on the red carpet at the Billboard Awards. (Photo: Rich Fury via Getty Images for dcp)

The photo is striking, but the video of the moment is much more so.

The scene has been so commented that even four days later, this Thursday, the name of the protagonist of Transformers was trending on Twitter. And at night, they would pose again “as usual, without being able to take their hands off each other,” as Page Six describes.

The couple, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021. (Photo: Phillip Faraone via Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Who is Machine Gun Kelly

His real name is Colson Baker. His stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, is a nod to a famous namesake criminal and is also known as MGK or Kells.

He began his musical career in 2006 as a teenager and already has five studio albums. He has also appeared in several movies and it was precisely on the set of one, Midnight in the Switchgrass, that he met Fox.

He has a daughter, Casie, who was born in 2008, the result of his relationship with Emma Cannon, who leads a discreet life away from the media.

He defines himself as an anarchist and among his many tattoos, he has the symbol of that ideology on his navel.

Know …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.