Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian accompany their boyfriends in concert

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian accompanied their boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker during the concert they gave from a rooftop.

Machine Gun Kelly announced a few days ago that he would be giving a surprise show from a rooftop in Venice Beach. Although the singer announced the location half an hour before the appointment, many of his fans arrived and filled the surrounding streets, with whom he celebrated that his album “Tickets to my downfall” has sold more than a million copies. The artist arrived at the concert accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox and his daughter Casie Baker.

During the concert, Machine Gun Kelly had the participation of some invited artists; one of them was Travis Barker, who produced the album “Tickets to my downfall” and who came to the presentation with his girlfriend, the businesswoman and socialite Kourtney Kardashian. During the show, Travis and MGK interacted to excite the audience, while their girlfriends looked quite happy with the reaction of their fans.

Megan Fox couldn’t help but smile and stand up to appreciate the behavior of the young people who had come to see her boyfriend’s spontaneous concert. There was even one fan so excited that she climbed on the hood of Machine Gun Kelly’s truck.

Glad to have seen this live performance in which Travis Barker was the drummer, Kourtney threw herself into his arms and gave him a passionate kiss in front of those present, which the musician responded with the same euphoria.

