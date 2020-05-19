Brian Austin Green has confirmed the rumors of final separation with Megan Fox after ten years as a couple. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Brian Austin Green has confirmed the rumors of final separation with Megan Fox after ten years as a couple.

The fact is that, like many other couples, the separate confinement has given Megan Fox time to think, and as Brian Austin Green himself explains, the actress has realized that she is more “herself” when she is without him. .

At first Brian felt “in shock and very saddened” by this unexpected situation but, at the same time and with all the love he has for Megan, he appreciated being honest: “Neither of them has done anything wrong to him other. She has always been honest with me and I with her. ”

Brian also explains that “Megan has been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t plan to lose that. Of course I have a feeling of loss and we both have that feeling of ‘what our life will be like from now on’ because we talk about it long and hard. ”

He also points out that: “Megan and I talk about him, I believe in his criteria, she is always right. He told me that he had met him on a shoot and that they are simply good friends at the moment, I do not know him personally. ”

I love how Brian Austin Green talks about Megan Fox from the love and respect that they still have and that is, when a couple ends up honestly and without secrets, that beautiful feeling of friendship remains and more when there are children in between.

