Megan Fox adds style to the “preppy” look

Apparently, the 34-year-old actress woke up a bit nostalgic and wanted to revisit her school years with a “preppy” inspired look full of style.

Megan Fox is considered one of the sexiest women on the planet, and she certainly proved that she lives up to her reputation by visiting a friend in West Hollywood.

Megan, who you probably remember from high school movies like “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” and “Jennifer’s Body”, is already a teacher in high school looks; how to forget also his super sexy look for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2”.

On this occasion, the actress opted for a striking Versace bag; The firm gave new life to the typical striped cardigan with a very interesting irregular design in green, blue and black, which featured the V embroidered in bright red.

Do not miss: Kim Kardashian returns to the routine with a red-hot look

Fox added a modern twist to the celebrity favorite “no pants” trend and wore just a white Versace shirt underneath to show off her sensational legs.

The actress and model paraded her outfit over black crocodile-effect boots by Christian Louboutin with a platform and block heel, reminiscent of the silhouettes of the 70s.

Don’t Miss: What do you think of Rihanna’s $ 18,000 plus look?

To finish, Megan added a small green Yuzefi leather bag, which matched perfectly with the tone of her coat.

If what you want is inspiration to join the “preppy” wave that catches all the famous, but avoid the typical plaid skirt, Megan’s look is definitely a resounding success.

Don’t Miss: Megan Fox Perfects A Casual Look