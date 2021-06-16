Megan Boone will not be in the ninth season of ‘the Blacklist’

Megan Boone, an actress who has played IBF agent Elizabeth Keen on NBC’s “The Blacklist,” is leaving the series after eight seasons. As reported by Deadline, James Spader, Harry Lennix and Diego Klattenoff will remain as the only members of the original cast in the ninth season of ‘The Blacklist’ to arrive in the 2021/2022 season.

The announcement comes with two episodes remaining until the end of the eighth season, which will air on June 16 and June 23. The outlet notes that the decision was made before the renewal of the ninth season last January, being a mutual decision that will allow the writers to close the story arc of Elizabeth Keen and Boone to plan their next projects.

Davis Entertainment produces the Emmy-winning series in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. Jon Bokenkamp is the series creator and co-showrunner with John Eisendrath. Spader, Eisendrath, Bokenkamp, ​​John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers.