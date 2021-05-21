MegaMillions May 21: How much money you will get without taxes

Getty Images What is the Mega Millions payout after taxes?

The Mega Millions lottery drawing will draw the sum of $ 515 million and will take place on Friday, May 21. If you win the jackpot, you won’t take home the $ 515 million, but you will still take home a large amount. The exact amount varies depending on where you live and your state income taxes. Here’s how much the state payment will be and how much you would take home after taxes if you won the prize.

How much would you take home if you win the $ 515 million?

The $ 515 million is the total amount that would be paid to you if you accept the lottery annuity option before taxes are calculated. You will not be paid $ 515 million up front if you win. Instead, the earnings are spread over 29 annual multi-million dollar payments after the first immediate payment. Each year’s payment is 5% higher than the previous one to help protect against inflation.

If you instead opt for the lump sum cash payment option, you will receive a one-time payment equal to all the cash in the jackpot. Mega Millions currently estimates the cash option to be $ 346.3 million (before taxes).

How much will you earn after taxes depending on the state?

The amount you take home is subject to income tax. Exactly how much you withdraw depends on where you live and whether you are subject to federal income tax only or federal and state income tax (and, in some cases, local taxes as well).

Lottery Critic also offers a Mega Millions payout calculator that is helpful in determining what your winnings will be. To use this calculator, you will need to enter the jackpot amount and then the state you live in.

An after-tax calculator is also available on the USA Mega jackpot analysis page. The calculations are based on an annuity of $ 515 million or a lump sum of $ 346.3 million.

For starters, everyone will lose 24% due to federal taxes. This means you will lose about 4.12 million each time, plus $ 2.195 million in additional federal taxes annually, leaving you with a net amount of approximately $ 10.85 million each year after federal taxes. If your state does not have any state income taxes, then this would be roughly the amount that you will take home each year (not including the 5% increase for inflation).

If you take a lump sum, you will lose a total of $ 83,112 million up front plus another $ 44,983 million in additional federal taxes, for a total of approximately $ 218,204,928 after federal taxes only.

Below are the average net payments per year and the average lump sum by state after tax for the $ 515 million jackpot, calculated and presented by USA Mega. Please note that the amounts below are not guaranteed and may not include local taxes, if applicable. These are also averages per year, so they do not indicate the 5% increase that you will see each year due to inflation if you take the annual sum option.

• Arizona: 4.8% tax for state residents, averaging 8% with additional state taxes: $ 9,477 million annually or $ 190.5 million in cash in a lump sum. (Non-Arizona residents end up with the same amounts for the final state rate, although the exact percentages are broken down a little differently.)

• Arkansas: 5.9% state taxes: $ 9,838 million per year or $ 197,773 million in cash.

• California: no state taxes on lottery winnings

• Colorado: 4% state tax (with a final 4.55% due to additional state taxes): $ 10,069 million per year or $ 202,448 million in cash in a lump sum

• Connecticut: 6.99% state taxes: $ 9.65 million per year or $ 193.998 million in cash in one lump sum

• Delaware: There are no state taxes, but additional state taxes result in a tax rate of 6.6%: $ 9,717 million per year or $ 1,945,349 million lump sum in cash

• Florida: no state taxes

• Georgia: 5.75% tax: $ 9,863 million per year or $ 198,292 million in cash in a lump sum

• Idaho: 6,925% tax: $ 9,662 million per year or $ 194,223 million in cash in a single lump sum

• Illinois: 4.95% state taxes: $ 10,001 million per year or $ 201,063 million in cash in one lump sum

• Indiana: 3.23% state taxes: $ 10,296 million per year or $ 207,019 million in cash in a lump sum

• Iowa: 5% tax (but additional taxes bring a final rate of 8.53%): $ 9,386 million per year or $ 188,665 million in cash in one lump sum

• Kansas: 5% tax (but additional taxes bring you to a 5.7% tax rate): $ 9,872 million annually or $ 198,465 million in cash in a lump sum

• Kentucky: 5% tax: $ 9,992 million annually or $ 200,889 million in cash in a lump sum

• Louisiana: 5% tax (but additional taxes bring it to a final rate of 6%): $ 9.82 million per year or $ 197.426 million in cash in a lump sum

• Maine: 5% tax (but additional taxes bring it up to 7.15% final tax): $ 9,623 million annually or $ 193,444 million in cash in one lump sum

• Maryland: 8.95% state tax for state residents: $ 9,314 million per year or $ 187,211 million in cash in one lump sum. (Note that non-Maryland residents end up getting the same thing, although their taxes are split slightly differently.)

• Massachusetts: 5% tax: $ 9,992 million annually or $ 200,889 million in cash in a lump sum

• Michigan: 4.25% tax: $ 10,121 million annually or $ 203,487 million in cash in a lump sum

• Minnesota: 7.25% state tax with a final rate of 9.85% counting additional taxes: $ 9.16 million per year or $ 184.094 million in cash in a lump sum

• Mississippi: 5% state tax: $ 9,992 million annually or $ 200,889 million in cash in a lump sum

• Missouri: 4% state tax (but additional taxes raise it to 5.4% tax): $ 9,923 million per year or $ 199,504 million in cash in a lump sum

• Montana: 6.9% tax: $ 9,666 million annually or $ 194,310 million in a lump sum in cash

• Nebraska: 5% tax (but other taxes raise it to 6.84%): $ 9,676 million annually or $ 194,518 million in cash in a lump sum

• New Hampshire: No state taxes on lottery prizes

• New Jersey: 8% state tax (but other taxes increase the rate to 10.75%): $ 9.005 million per year or $ 180.977 million lump sum for a cash payment

• New Mexico: 5.9% tax: $ 9,838 million per year or $ 197,773 million in cash in a lump sum

• New York: 8.82% tax (but other taxes raise the rate to 9.62%): $ 9.199 million per year or $ 184.89 million in cash in a lump sum

• North Carolina: 5.25% tax: $ 9,949 million annually or $ 200,024 million in cash in a lump sum

• North Dakota: 2.9% tax: $ 10,353 million annually or $ 208,162 million in cash in a lump sum

• Ohio: 4.797% state taxes: $ 10,027 million per year or $ 201,592 million in cash in a lump sum

• Oklahoma: 5% state tax: $ 9,992 million annually or $ 200,889 million in cash in a lump sum

• Oregon: 8% state tax (or 9.9% final rate): $ 9,151 million per year or $ 183,921 million lump sum for a cash payment

• Pennsylvania: 3.07% tax: $ 10,323 million annually or $ 207,573 million in cash in a lump sum

• Rhode Island: 5.99% tax: $ 9,649 million annually or $ 193,963 million in cash in a lump sum

• South Carolina: 7% state taxes: $ 9,649 million per year or $ 193,963 million in cash

• South Dakota: no state taxes

• Tennessee: no state taxes

• Texas: no state taxes

• US Virgin Islands: No information

• Vermont: 6% tax (but additional taxes raise it to 8.75%): $ 9.348 million annually or $ 187.903 million in cash in a lump sum

• Virginia: 4% state tax (but additional state taxes raise it to 5.75%): $ 9,863 million per year or $ 98,292 million in cash in one lump sum

• Washington: no state taxes

• Washington DC: 8.95% tax: $ 9,314 million annually or $ 187,211 million in cash in a single lump sum

• West Virginia: 6.5% tax: $ 9.735 million annually or $ 195.695 million in cash in a lump sum

• Wisconsin: 7.65% tax: $ 9.537 million per year or $ 191.712 million in cash in a lump sum

• Wyoming: no state taxes

Note: The numbers above are all averages and other factors (such as the 5% annual increase due to inflation) may affect the final number.

Also remember that if more than one person wins the lottery, you will have to divide the prize, which will make the amount you take home even less.

