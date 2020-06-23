Megadimension Neptunia VII It already has an arrival date for Nintendo Switch outside the Japanese borders. According to the American eShop, this JRPG will land on the hybrid console next 28 of July without being listed in the European digital stores yet.

The game was originally released for Playstation 4 Back in 2015 and later it came to the Japanese Nintendo Switch in March of this year, after going through PC and the western Playstation. Its publisher, Idea Factory, already revealed a couple of months ago that it would be in summer when the game crossed the pond, also being published outside the Japanese country but without giving a specific date then.

Megadimension Neptunia VII It will be accompanied by all the DLCs published on PS4 and PC, although they will have to be purchased separately, except for Million Arthur, a content that is no longer available on any of the platforms. According to eShop the base game will be priced at $ 29.99 which is expected to translate to € 29.99 upon arrival in Europe.

The story of Megadimension Neptunia VII transports us to the world of Gamindustri where a troubled season known as CPU change period that causes several social unrest and a series of ugly rumors against the Goddesses Planeptune, Neptune and Nepgear who fear that citizens will elect new leaders to replace them.

Just at that critical moment the goddesses disappear and move to the Zero Dimension, an alternative world that is coming to an end and where they will meet their last last Goddess, Uzume Tennoboshi which they must help in their fight against a powerful enemy known as the Dark CPUto save the Dimension Zero in order to return home.

This is the last trailer for Megadimension Neptunia VII posted by fellow Nintendo Everything on their channel.

See also

Source

Related