Three different dimensions with interconnected stories? Wide range of characters to play and villains to face? A gameplay system based on role and strategy? Anime style and excellent OST? Yes, here comes Megadimension Neptunia VII. Don’t miss a single detail.

If we confirmed to you a month ago that the game was coming to Nintendo, we had to wait a bit before we could anticipate details and dates. The Switch version of Megadimension Neptunia VII, which is already It was released in Japan on March 19, will arrive in the West next summer. As announced by its publisher, Idea Factory International, it will be available to all audiences through the eShop. In addition, the downloadable content available for PC and PlayStation 4 will also be accessible to Nintendo players in DLC format (paying its cost, of course). The exception will be “Million Arthur”It is no longer available for all platforms.

A new adventure for Neptune begins

In this installment we find that Gamindustri has entered a precarious season known as the CPU Change Period. During this time of social unrest, derogatory rumors about the Goddesses have begun to saturate Gamindustri. Neptune and the others fear that citizens will soon call new leaders to replace them and end their rule.

At these critical moments for Planeptune, Neptune and Nepgear mysteriously disappear. His destiny: a divergent world, close to its catastrophic end, called the Dimension Zero. There they will meet the last remaining Goddess of this world, Uzume Tennouboshi, who is desperately waging a lone battle against a colossal evil known as the Dark CPU. Will Neptune and Nepgear be able to work together with Uzume to save Zero Dimension from tragedy?

Key features

For this edition a series of improvements were added. Not only for combat, but also history. The first of these improvements are the modes Parts Break and “Giant Battles”. Characters will be able to unite to perform powerful attacks. While “Parts Break” will allow you to break enemies into pieces to reduce their stats and disable special attacks, “Giant Battles” will impose limits on you to deflect the strategist inside you.

The mode Next It will take your goddesses to a new level of power with which to reduce your opponents to pieces thanks to new special abilities. It is also accompanied by new costumes for them. As we advanced previously, Megadimension Neptunia VII will count three worlds, three stories and three different story modes. Finally, the Spelunker style mini dungeon game, a tribute to the classic Spelunker. Here you can earn special items as long as you clear the enemy dungeon within the time limit.

Megadimension Neptunia VII was first released for Play Station 4 in April 2015 in Japan. Later, in February 2016 a version would arrive in the West and in July of the same year it would be released for PC. Now Western Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to enjoy it this summer. We leave you with his latest official trailer.

