Megadeth fires his bassist for messages of a sexual nature with an alleged minor – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The metal band Megadeth has decided to do without its bassist, David Ellefson, weeks after messages came to light in which he exchanged sexual content with a woman who was supposedly a minor.

“We inform our fans that David Ellefson will no longer be playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not make this decision lightly, “said the band in a statement posted on their social networks.

However, that post was later deleted and the girl’s identity was never confirmed.

Faced with the confusion, the band fired the bassist after explaining that they already had a bad relationship before the incident happened.

“While we do not know all the details of what happened, with a relationship that was already strained, what has been revealed now is enough to make it impossible to move forward together. We hope to see our fans on tour this summer and share our new music with the world ”, justified the formation.

Megadeth is considered one of the great metal bands, along with Anthrax, Slayer and Metallica. From this last formation the original group came out, since the vocalist created Megadeth after being expelled from Metallica in 1983.