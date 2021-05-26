Megadeth fires bassist David Ellefson for exchanging sexual content with an alleged minor

The metal band Megadeth has fired its bassist, David Ellefson, weeks after messages were released in which he was exchanging sexual content with a supposedly underage girl.

“We inform our fans that David Ellefson will no longer be playing with Megadeth and that we officially parted ways with him. We do not make this decision lightly, “the band said in a statement posted on their social networks.

At the beginning of May, a series of messages and explicit images in which Ellefson made sexual advances to a girl who was supposedly underage were disseminated on the internet, something that the musician denied by insisting that they were “Private and adult interactions, manipulated and taken out of context”.

In his defense, the bassist posted a message where the alleged woman She claimed that she was an adult and that the entire exchange was “consensual.”

However, that post was later deleted and identity was never confirmed of the girl.

“Impossible to move forward together”

Faced with the confusion, the band fired the bassist after explaining that they already had a bad relationship before the incident happened.

“Although we do not know all the details of what happened, with a relationship that was already tense, what has now been revealed is enough to make it impossible to move forward together. We hope to see our fans on tour this summer and share our new music with the world. “

Megadeth is considered one of the great metal bands, along with Anthrax, Slayer and Metallica. The original group came out of this last line-up, as vocalist Dave Mistaine created Megadeth after being ousted from Metallica in 1983.