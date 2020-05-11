Starting this month, Megacable adds the Netflix subscription to its packages, the telecommunications company said in a statement. Users will have the option to integrate their Netflix payment into a single invoice, or subscribe to the streaming service by choosing one of the new packages with Netflix included. Read Netflix will raise its prices in Mexico, this you will pay now

“This is how Megacable strengthens its content offer under the premise MÁS MEGAS – MÁS NETFLIX, by adding the Netflix catalog to the 10,000 hours of series and movies that we already offer through our XVIEW platform, which has live TV on 92 fully interactive channels, which can be enjoyed from any mobile device with the XVIEW Mobile application and on your television, “said Raymundo Fernández Pendones, Deputy Director General.

The packages range from $ 699 to $ 1199 per month, and the details of each one are already available at www.megacable.com.mx.

Read WhatsApp: so you can watch Netflix without leaving the chat

Read Netflix: how do I know who is using my account?

They will be competition

Like Megacable now, Telmex already has packages that include programming from the streaming platform.

Telmex prices for its packages are as follows:

Telmex packages with Netflix start from $ 499 pesos per month with subscription for a team and SD quality and 20 Megs of internet speed.

The second package offered has a cost of $ 579 pesos per month and includes up to 30 megabytes of speed, Netflix HD on two televisions, Claro video, unlimited calls.

The third package is priced at $ 639 per month; Includes Netflix HD on two screens, up to 40 megabytes of navigation.

The fourth package costs $ 777 a month; It includes Netflix HD / UHD on 4 screens and up to 150 megabytes to browse, with the benefits that other packages normally have in terms of calls and Claro video.

Meanwhile, the most complete package will include the Netflix HD and 4K subscription for four devices and internet speed of 200 Megas per 1,149 pesos per month.

.