Mega water leak is registered in Miramontes; affects 15 houses and a business

MEXICO CITY.- A mega water leak in Eje 1 Oriente and Canal de Miramontes in the Coyoacán mayor’s office left at least 15 homes affected and a convenience store.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) indicated that the water leak was controlled at 7:52 p.m. this Sunday after a valve was closed.

The general coordinator of Sacmex, Rafael Carmona went to Canal de Miramontes to attend to the report of the water leak.

Personnel from the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex), Mexico City Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel continue to work at the site.

In Eje 1 Oriente and Canal de Miramontes, col. Sentinel, @Alcaldia_Coy, there was a strong water leak; at the moment it was controlled by closing the valve. Operational personnel report that 15 homes and a commercial establishment are affected in a preliminary way. pic.twitter.com/b8V7yUyRuj – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 28, 2021

At the moment it is reported that at the corner of Eje 1 Oriente and Canal de Miramontes in the El Centinela neighborhood there is a 100-meter mirror and a 20-meter tie.

The hydraulic accessories are working normally, so the levels are gradually decreasing ”, indicated the SGIRPC through Twitter.

#BrigadasSACMEX, attend to the leakage of drinking water on Canal de Miramontes 2126, Colonia Educación, @Alcaldia_Coy. # ActionEsSACMEX. pic.twitter.com/0EmwLXMLxs – Mexico City Water System (@SacmexCDMX) June 27, 2021

