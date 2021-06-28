in World

Mega water leak in Miramontes: there are 17 houses affected

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) confirmed that 17 houses were affected by the mega water leak that occurred this Sunday in Canal de Miramontes, Coyoacán mayor’s office.

Through his Twitter account, he detailed that in Retorno 707, El Centinela neighborhood, a flood of 30 centimeters by 10 meters and a 10-centimeter tie was reported.

It was indicated that in the convenience store that is in front of the site where the mega leak was detected, as well as a nearby junk shop, the water levels were lowered.

At the site, personnel from the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex), capital firefighters and local Civil Protection personnel worked.

Firefighters indicated that the leak was caused by damage to a 48-inch drinking water pipe that was repaired at 9:14 p.m. after the Canal de Miramontes drains were uncovered.

The hydraulic accessories are working normally so the levels are gradually decreasing ”, the SGIRPC indicated minutes before.

