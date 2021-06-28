Mega water leak in Miramontes: there are 17 houses affected

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) confirmed that 17 houses were affected by the mega water leak that occurred this Sunday in Canal de Miramontes, Coyoacán mayor’s office.

Through his Twitter account, he detailed that in Retorno 707, El Centinela neighborhood, a flood of 30 centimeters by 10 meters and a 10-centimeter tie was reported.

It was indicated that in the convenience store that is in front of the site where the mega leak was detected, as well as a nearby junk shop, the water levels were lowered.

On Return 707 there is a ponding of 30 by 10 m and a tie of 10 cm. It is confirmed that the affected houses are 17, with different braces. In the self-service store and in the tlapalería, the levels were lowered. #Working Together #PreventionIsOurForce pic.twitter.com/5rpUQtf5YF – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 28, 2021

At the site, personnel from the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex), capital firefighters and local Civil Protection personnel worked.

Firefighters indicated that the leak was caused by damage to a 48-inch drinking water pipe that was repaired at 9:14 p.m. after the Canal de Miramontes drains were uncovered.

Following up on the water leak in Miramontes street, El Centinela neighborhood, in @Alcaldia_Coy, it is reported that a 48-inch drinking water pipe has been damaged, as a result of which 5 houses were damaged. pic.twitter.com/sT9J8Hm5CS – Official Mexico City Firefighters (@Bomberos_CDMX) June 28, 2021 The hydraulic accessories are working normally so the levels are gradually decreasing ”, the SGIRPC indicated minutes before.

