Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold in Illinois

The ticket that wins the jackpot of the drawing on June 8, Mega Millions was sold in Illinois.

And it was a single ticket that was sold in that state of the country and that matched the six numbers of the draw, held Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for the white balls were: 9, 22, 39, 41 and 54, plus the golden Mega Ball 19 (9 22 39 41 54 – 19) while the Megaplier was 3X.

The guaranteed bag is of the not inconsiderable amount of $ 56 million dollars, which has the option of paying in cash of $ 38.4 million dollars, or the total, but in fractional amounts, according to the Mega Millions page.

“The final amount of the jackpot is based on actual sales and differs slightly from the initial estimated value,” says Mega Millions in a statement.

Although the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Illinois, according to Mega Millions,

In addition to the jackpot, two tickets matched the five white balls, which earned second place, with a prize of $ 1 million.

Those tickets were sold in Iowa and West Virginia.

While 17 other tickets matched four white balls, achieving a third prize of $ 10,000, although some have some adjustments.

For the draw on June 8, they registered 405,765 winning tickets at all prize levels, plus the winner of the $ 56 million jackpot.

So, if you are one of the people who bought lottery tickets, you could be one of the lucky winners, so check the results on the official Mega Millions page.

What could you do with the jackpot?

Can you imagine everything you can buy and do if you are one of the winners of the Mega Millions, Your imagination is not enough for you, but surely you could carry out your plans, both professional and personal.

And it is that every time the raffles and prizes become more interesting and attractive.

You can see the draws via streaming on the official Mega Millions website.

The price of each ticket is $ 2. and the Mega Millions is played in 44 states in addition to Washington DC and the Virgin Islands.

If you buy a Mega Millions ticket you will have to choose six numbers, five that must be from 1 to 70; and the second group you must select a number from 1 to 25.

There’s even the “Easy Pick” option, which is when the computer picks random numbers for you.

So if you are interested in buying tickets, you can do it even an hour before each draw.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night.