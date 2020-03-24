Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection review – Nintendo Switch

Capcom has been curious for a couple of generations. Those of Osaka felt regular to the jump to HD, like the vast majority of Japanese companies, and it took practically the seventh generation of consoles to start recovering. He also agreed that during that generation, Mega Man, who could be considered his pet with Ryu’s permission, was so disappeared that even the company itself dared to joke about the subject and even laugh at the concern of the fans.

However, and after a disastrous start with Street Fighter V, this eighth generation of consoles seems to have lifted Capcom from the grave, like a zombie from Resident Evil, and little by little is climbing the podium of Japanese companies. On the one hand, titles such as Resident Evil VII, Devil May Cry V and Monster Hunter World (among others) shine in their own right and give new content to fans of these Capcom franchises. And on the other hand, he does what he knows best to do with those sagas with which he has no idea how to continue exploiting them: take out compilations and ports. A few of Mega Man already go, finding us on Nintendo Switch the classic saga and the X and Zero saga each divided into two parts, because why can you get them together if you can charge separately twice and offer two good but incomplete experiences ? Luckily with Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection “The almighty” company has decided to offer us the complete collection in a single package, which is appreciated, helping to preserve this branch of the franchise and understand it as one thing.

Sigma was only the beginning of the problems

The tripping yourself is a curious thing and Capcom is quite a specialist at it. Decisions made at any given time for creative purposes can quickly be shattered if what the company wants is to continue exploiting something to get more money. This time we meet Keiji Inafune in 2000 wanting to end the character of Zero with the end of Mega Man X5, (with the aim of starting the Mega Man Zero saga), and having to delay it until X6 out of necessity Capcom’s getting a sixth installment. To make more blood then they decided to release X7 and X8 with the excuse that it was not said when that end of X6 occurred chronologically, explaining all this later in comics or history sections of official websites.

But as I was saying, Mega Man Zero continues the timeline of the X saga after that “dateless” end of the sixth installment where the Hunter of Mavericks decides to imbue himself in a lethargy of 100 years to investigate how to cure the Sigma Virus that runs through his body and prevent more Reploids from becoming infected. And although at this time the cure was found, when Zero wakes up abruptly he finds that once again the world is in danger and the commander of the threat is none other than X himself. With this premise the saga begins Zero that is developed during four titles, originally released in Game Boy Advance, and whose outcome gives the starting gun to the two installments of the ZX saga that premiered on Nintendo DS. And, as in saga X, the history of the saga takes little time to take on some overtones that do not hide the criticism of certain types of hate movements towards other races, the exploitation of natural resources by the people or the government and he dares to ask quite a few philosophical questions concerning the equality of individuals and their entity.

The leap of the saga from the original Playstation to Game Boy Advance is noticeable. Perhaps not so much in the visual section where a great job was done so that the drop in visual quality was the minimum possible, but it is quite noticeable at a playable level. The difference between the machines mainly caused two things. The first was that the missions of the first Mega Man Zero were shorter, adapting to the concept of the portable game of fast games, and increasing the difficulty to compensate for it. The second difference is the obvious lack of buttons between the Dualshock and the Nintendo laptop. It is true that if you are an experienced player, in the X saga there is a lack of having more buttons, especially at the beginning, but it is something that you end up getting used to and whose layout can be modified to your liking to adapt the control scheme to how it suits us better.

Having all the games in the same collection helps to see the progress over the years. Little by little as we progress in the saga we see how the missions get longer and more complex, reaching the length of the levels of the last two-dimensional installments of the X series. The progression systems are also evolving. and changing little by little to become more varied and complete, expanding the range of options when configuring and improving Zero. It has happened to me that since all the games are direct continuations of each other, have all the same visual section and, above all, having played them at once, sometimes I thought that in reality it was all the same game divided into four chapters. The truth is that if it were not for the fact that between game and game Zero marks a Samus Aran and loses all powers and improvements, it is true that it could be considered a single game.

And the story continues on ZX

But Zero and X’s story doesn’t end in Mega Man Zero, at least not exactly. Without going into many details of the end of the previous saga, the two installments of the Nintendo DS take a time jump of 200 years into the future. The first thing to keep in mind when talking about ZX and ZX Advent is that both games came out in the middle of the first decade of this century and that shows. At that time there was a boom in Japan of all kinds of anime and manga of the genre that we could call “children who merge with things and have powers” and that took its toll on this saga. For the first time in the franchise, the protagonists of both games are a human boy or girl who have no powers but, thanks to the power of a strange mineral called biometal with which they fuse, can be transformed into replicas of the different characters of the sagas X and Zero. And of course, with such powerful minerals it is not surprising that there is a Dissident threat, (which is Maverick’s translation, because both games are in spanish) who want to get hold of the most powerful metals.

As a continuation of the Zero saga, both titles are up to the task, but the leap from Game Boy Advance to Nintendo DS is noticeable. The most evident is the change in structure of both games. We go from games with well differentiated screens to which we access through a menu to a metroidvania luck divided by zones, where you can carry out a series of missions and access new zones depending on the new powers that we obtain. But of course, the successor to Game Boy Advance had a fairly obvious peculiarity: the dual screen. This feature is still present in these versions but in a somewhat questionable way. Fortunately there are different types of configuration to put the two screens. The first is to have a large screen and to the right a small touch screen, whose cursor we control with the right stick. Another option is to have a centered image on which the touch screen is superimposed by pressing ZL. The last alternative is to play with the two screens placed on top of each other as on the laptop. Fortunately, most of the uses of this secondary screen are anecdotal and can be done with other buttons, because it is certainly not the most intuitive to use.

We can put the touch screen aside or superimpose it on the main screen by pressing a button

Old things and new things

The modern collections of games of the Blue Bomber and friends, have always come with their ration of controversy. Those that have not come divided in two parts with the absurd reason for the size of the cartridges, have arrived only digitally as in the case of Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection. However this time we find a product that we could label as definitive, not only because it includes all the titles of the saga, but also because it includes its good handful of novelties focused on all players.

Fans of the franchise and these titles in particular have the already typical extras of these Legacy Collections that star Capcom robots. On the one hand, an extensive Gallery of sketches and art of each of the six titles as well as the possibility of listen to all the soundtracks full. On this occasion we also find ZChaser mode where you have to compete to get the best score in various levels of each game against the ghost of a CPU, another local player or the ghost of the best players in the world thanks to online rankings.

Already thinking about new players, and Capcom itself being aware that this saga is not exactly easy, a series of aids have been added so that everyone can enjoy the games in all possible ways. The first is the option to activate assisted saving, a kind of checkpoints distributed by various places at all levels of each game where we are resurrected in the event of death, being able to retry those segments that choke us as many times as we need. The second option is the inclusion of a beginner mode Thanks to which, depending on the game, the protagonists start with a series of improvements that make the task of saving the world significantly easier. We’re talking about starting with all the life and weaponry upgrades and even the best weapons and armor. It takes away quite a bit of difficulty from titles but allows less skilled players or players who are only here for history to enjoy titles in their own way. And I repeat, both ways are options that can be activated or not.

The visual section of the games has the possibility of selecting between three different filters and various screen formats to try to adapt the appearance of the game to our liking. You have to understand that these games came out in portable consoles with a resolution much lower than what we are used to today and hence the importance of these options. What has not undergone any kind of touch-ups is the music. Original Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS parts that maintain all the charms (and flaws) of music that allowed to create the sound chips of laptops. It is certainly a shame that existing music records that remastered much of the soundtrack of each title have not given us the option of putting those versions.

Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection – Yes, Capcom. The most complete collection of Mega Man Zero (in Europe)

Disregarding the fact that we Europeans suffer again when we do not receive the physical edition of this collection, the truth is that we are facing the best collection to date that Capcom has released. It is difficult not to recommend this compilation to any fan of Mega Man, (of any saga but especially of the X saga), of platform games and action and to anyone who is curious to know a little piece of the history of one of the top franchises in the industry. Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection is, on its own merits, a piece of industry history collected in the same package and a product with great value in terms of video game preservation as a means.

We have analyzed Mega Man Z / ZX Legacy Collection thanks to a digital code provided by Koch Media. Version analyzed: 1.0.3

The tribute Zero deserves

Despite its portable nature, the Mega Man Zero saga can look the Mega Man X saga in the eye as an equal. This compilation is the perfect tribute to the Maverick Hunter and is highly recommended to any fan of the franchise.

PROS

Includes the six titles of the saga. Nothing to cut it in half

The novelties that have been included will make more people enjoy these titles

The value at the level of historical preservation of the saga

CONS

Zero saga is in English

At the graphic level it is quite noticeable that they are Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games, despite the filters

The remastered soundtracks could have been used instead of the original ones or, failing that, given the option to choose

