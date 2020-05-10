There are many efforts that are being made across the globe to stop this pandemic, which is giving so much headache and Netflix subscriptions. Although it is the governments that, with their seclusion policies establish the norms, it is the people, with their social conscience and solidarity, who are leaving the greatest example in these times of mask and sofa. Measures to curb the contagion curve of Covid-19 began relatively recently in Japan, but the responses, not only from the government, but from the various agents in the country, continue to occur. If we recently informed you of the musical challenge that Square Enix launched via his official twitter account, today it’s time to talk about what the official Mega Man Band has done, a “virtual” theme with which to encourage people to stay at home.

Mega Man and his gang report while entertaining

Capcom, the Japanese company responsible for the Mega Man series, had planned several concerts in which the band would play iconic themes from the saga. It goes without saying that these concerts, like many other events, have been canceled due to the state of confinement in the country. However, at Capcom they have considered that they are not going to leave fans without enjoying the music of one of their most popular characters. The official Mega Man Band has gathered, virtually, to interpret the topic «Dr. Willy Stage 1 »from Mega Man 2. Their objective is not only to entertain, but the main mission of this subject, which they have endeavored to record jointly and virtually, is to inform and exhort people to stay at home to, together, overcome the situation as soon as possible. There is even a rap that explains what to do!

The interpretation of the theme is spotless, and hopefully the message will get through to the Japanese. Will he succeed?

See also

Source

Related