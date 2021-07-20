Mega license agreement Volkswagen – Huawei | News | Infrastructures

Huawei just announced that it has reached a licensing agreement with the supplier to the Volkswagen Group.

The agreement includes a license on essential patents of the 4G standard of the firm, which covers Volkswagen vehicles equipped with wireless connectivity. This pact marks the largest license agreement of the Asian multinational in the automotive industry.

Song Liuping, Huawei Chief Legal Officer, highlights: “As an innovative company, we have a leading portfolio of patents in wireless technologies, which create great value for the automotive industry. We are pleased that the main players in this sector recognize that value. We believe that this license agreement will benefit consumers around the world with our cutting-edge technology. “

Huawei expects more than 30 million vehicles license their patents on the basis of existing licensing agreements.

In the past 20 years, the Chinese company has signed more than 100 patent licensing agreements with major global companies in Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Huawei will continue to bring digital connectivity to more vehicles globally to establish a fully connected and intelligent world.

Mega license agreement Volkswagen – Huawei in 4G.