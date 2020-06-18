Galar’s Farfetch’d debuts on Pokémon GO to celebrate the launch of Isle of Armor, the first content pack for Pokémon Sword: Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield: Expansion Pass.

Pokémon GO, which at the beginning of June kicked off for a few hours for the first time in its history, continues to incorporate new features with which to maintain its large mass of users. If you recently released all news for the month of June and adopted new measures for users to play from home, now the team responsible for the game has confirmed the arrival of Galar’s Farfetch’s and Mega Evolved Pokémon.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, has unveiled new video games, apps and more at the last Pokémon Presents video presentation. Among all the announcements, Ishihara has announced the arrival of mega-evolved Pokémon to the real world with Pokémon GO. Players will be able to enjoy a new vision of the mega-evolution this year thanks to the advantages offered by the unique game mode of Pokémon GO.

But it is not the only novelty, since it has also been confirmed through an official statement the debut in Pokémon GO of Galar Farfetch’d with new avatar items to celebrate the launch of The Isle of Armor, the first content pack for Pokémon Sword: Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield: Expansion Pass.

Galar’s Farfetch’d Debuts on Pokémon GO to Celebrate the Launch of Isle of Armor

The team responsible for the game has confirmed that, to celebrate the release of Isle of Armor (the first part of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Passes for the Nintendo Switch), Galar’s Farfetch’d debuts on Pokémon GO. In addition, you can also get avatar items inspired by Farfetch’d de Galar and the Isle of Armor. A pocket monster that will appear in wild states.

The well-known Wild Duck Pokémon that struggles brandishing a thick, firm leek will frequently appear from Wednesday June 17 at 6:00 Spanish time and until Thursday, June 18 at the same time. Pokémon GO has also confirmed that players will find avatar items inspired by Galar’s Farfetch’d in the fashion store and another series of avatar items based on Isle of Armor training gear, the first part of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Passes for the Nintendo Switch.

As always remember be alert to your surroundings while playing Pokémon GO to avoid any danger and annoy others. In the same way, continue the guidelines of the health authorities local while enjoying the popular mobile game based on Nintendo’s hit pocket monster franchise. On the other hand, check the game’s social networks from time to time to stay up-to-date and get information about future events and game news.

